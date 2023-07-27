Seven More People Die in Arizona Heat as Phoenix Reaches 27 Days of Temps over 110 Degrees - The Messenger
Seven More People Die in Arizona Heat as Phoenix Reaches 27 Days of Temps over 110 Degrees

At least 25 people have died in the Phoenix area this year

Published
Luke Funk
A person drinks a bottle of water in the shade amid a Phoenix heat wave.AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Seven heat-associated deaths were confirmed in the past week in the Phoenix area as an extended heat wave continues.

Maricopa County officials said there have been 25 confirmed deaths this year and another 249 deaths remain under investigation.

The numbers are actually down over the same period last year when there were 38 confirmed heat-associated deaths.

About a third of the deaths involved homeless people. Four were blamed on people in homes with non-functioning air conditioning.

Phoenix has experienced high temperatures of at least 110 degrees for 27 straight days. Temperatures Thursday through Saturday were expected to hit as high as 118 degrees.

Hospital visits for heat-related illnesses are up sharply, according to the county.

Maricopa County comes up with its heat-associated death figures by adding together heat-caused deaths, in which heat or heat exposure is listed on the death certificate as the primary cause of death, with heat-related deaths, in which heat exposure is listed as a secondary cause.

Other parts of Arizona, especially the southern Yuma, Pima and Santa Cruz counties, also are seeing dangerous, record-hot weather that has resulted in deaths, but only Maricopa County releases a weekly online update on heat-associated deaths.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said farmworker Dario Mendoza, 26, died after collapsing in the fields on July 20 during a high of 116 F in the agricultural region. 

The Yuma County medical examiner said the death was heat-related, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The Tucson sector of the U.S. Border Patrol reported that during the first three weeks of July, it had received 151 calls for help and rescued more than 1,100 migrants in the sweltering desert near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents also encountered human remains.

"Arizona’s west desert is the most dangerous place to cross the southwest border, and this intense heat only increases the chances for tragedy,” said Joel D. Garcia, patrol agent in charge of the Ajo Station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

