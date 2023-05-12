Service Workers Share Why “Mother’s Day is Hell”

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and while it's a day of celebration for many, it's also the busiest and most stressful day for the restaurant industry. According to CNN, service industry staff are bracing themselves for the chaos that comes with the day.

The National Association recommends that restaurants hire extra staff, reduce their menus, and "consider giving workers a combat-duty bonus" to help them deal with the high demands of the day.

However, even with these measures in place, the day can still be a nightmare for many restaurant workers.

Joe Haley, an artist who works as a server in a restaurant in Quincy, Massachusetts, told CNN that the anticipation of the day alone leads to anxiety and that he "dreads" it. People call at the last minute for reservations, others make multiple reservations and never cancel, and some customers have unrealistic expectations that can't be met. Haley said, "And every family has at least one black sheep or in-law who can't be relied upon to save their lives."

Despite the challenges, Mother's Day is a lucrative day for the restaurant industry. According to a forecast from the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend a record high of $37.5 billion for Mother's Day this year.

"Mother's Day is hell," wrote Darron Cardosa in "The Bitchy Waiter," summing up the sentiment of servers everywhere.