    Serial Radio Contest Winner Finally Reveals Decades-Old Secret Trick to Being First Caller

    "I haven’t told anybody about this for all these years," says Eliot Stein, now 70, whose phone hack allowed him and his brother to win hundreds of prizes.

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    For years, Eliot Stein and his twin brother racked up an impressive roster of more than 500 prizes they claimed from San Diego-area Top 40 radio stations — from concert tickets to scuba gear, cash and even a motorcycle.

    While the pair may have seemed lucky for their string of wins in the late 1960s and early '70s, Stein recently revealed to The San Diego Union-Tribune that luck had nothing to do with it.

    "I haven't told anybody about this for all these years," Stein, 70, recently told the newspaper. "This will resonate with every Baby Boomer who grew up in San Diego."

    According to Stein, he and his late brother Neil were able to snag big ticket items after they discovered a hack by accident.

    Like other callers, the boys initially heard a busy signal when they attempted to be the first caller, as people from around the area tried to phone in to claim a prize.

    But the two learned that if they paused as they were placing the call, and held off dialing the last two digits of a station's phone number for a moment or two, they would surpass all the other callers, he told the Union-Tribune.

    "At first I thought it was a fluke," he said. "We essentially were tying up the whole phone system for that number by not dialing those last two numbers."

    Using that approach, the twins were able to get all sorts of prizes — hundreds in total — between 1967 and 1976, when the phone system changed, according to the newspaper.

    “They were smart kids and knew how to game the system," Tom Kelly, who deejayed at KGB and KCBQ, told the Union-Tribune. "It was just amazing how they used to win."

    Stein recalled that when his family first moved to Coronado, Calif., in 1967, they were "really poor."

    “My brother and I had no money, so the contests were our chance to win albums and tickets and see major performers," said Stein, who now lives in Oregon.

    The brothers took in now legendary acts via the free contest tickets, including the Beach Boys, the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, Moody Blues and Elvis.

    The pair also won a 10-speed Schwinn bicycle, clothing, merchandise and hundreds of albums, dinners and tickets to attractions, according to the Union-Tribune.

