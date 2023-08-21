Serial Arson Suspect Caught With Live Ducklings in Underwear: Police

A man was arrested in Australia for allegedly having started a dozen small fires, and when police caught him, they discovered he had two live ducklings in his underwear.

Police arrested the 31-year-old man on Sunday, August 20, in Frankston, a city just south of Melbourne, and at least 12 fires had been reported over the weekend.

According to the Guardian, the suspected arsonist started fires in a loading dock, behind a school, in a shop car park, outside a real estate agent’s office, and in several trash cans.

After searching the man, who had no fixed address, police found two live ducklings in his underwear.

The suspect is facing charges of animal cruelty, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, four counts of lighting an open-air fire, possessing a weapon, and negligently dealing with proceeds of crime. He was remanded to face Frankston magistrates court on Monday.