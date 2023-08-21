Serial Arson Suspect Caught With Live Ducklings in Underwear: Police

A man was arrested in Australia for allegedly having started a dozen small fires, and when police caught him, they discovered he had two live ducklings in his underwear.
Police arrested the 31-year-old man on Sunday, August 20, in Frankston, a city just south of Melbourne, and at least 12 fires had been reported over the weekend.
According to the Guardian, the suspected arsonist started fires in a loading dock, behind a school, in a shop car park, outside a real estate agent’s office, and in several trash cans.
After searching the man, who had no fixed address, police found two live ducklings in his underwear.
The suspect is facing charges of animal cruelty, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, four counts of lighting an open-air fire, possessing a weapon, and negligently dealing with proceeds of crime. He was remanded to face Frankston magistrates court on Monday.
- Woman Charged With Arson After Allegedly Setting a Fire Inside Boyfriend’s Home For Not Answering His Phone
- Arizona Firefighter Charged in Arson Incidents Said He Was ‘Bored’ and the Homes Were ‘Ugly’: Sheriff
- Suspected Serial LEGO Shoplifter Arrested Outside of Target
- 19-Year-Old Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Killings of Several Animals in Pet Store
- Police Drone Captures Motorbike-Riding Arson Suspect in Italy as Wildfires Rage
- Dozens of Dead Dogs Found in Freezers at Ohio Animal Rescue, Owner Arrested
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- University President Calls Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Away From Campus ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’News
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews