Thousands of civilian-owned guns, hand grenades, and other weapons are being handed over in Serbia, as a part of a government effort to respond to two mass shootings in the Balkan country.
The Serbian government recently launched a one-month amnesty period for citizens to hand in unregistered firearms, following back to back deadly shootings.
According to officials, more than 13,000 weapons have already been turned in. Approximately half of those weapons were unregistered.
On May 3, a 13-year-old boy stole his father’s gun and opened fire on his classmates. A day later, a 20-year-old man used an automatic weapon to attack people in two villages. In total, the shootings left 17 people dead and prompted outrage across the nation.
Serbia has the third-highest rate of civilian gun ownership, following the United States and Yemen. But in the wake of these mass shootings, the government is instituting strict measures to curb gun violence.
“Some people say it’s not the gun that shoots the bullet but a man,” said Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic in a news conference on Friday. “But if that man doesn’t have a gun, the evil in his head can’t do any harm.”
In addition to the gun amnesty program, Vucic also announced other strategies to combat gun violence, including a measure requiring gun owners to store their weapons in a coded safe.
