Septic Shores: More Than Half of U.S. Beaches Contaminated With Human Waste
Gulf Coast sees highest levels of fecal bacteria along its beaches
Roughly 55% of America's beaches had at least one day where fecal contamination reached potentially unsafe levels in 2022, the nonprofit advocacy group Environment America announced.
The figures are based on conservative EPA estimates, which represent the lowest levels of contamination that could theoretically affect beachgoers' health, although levels higher than the threshold may cause little or no harm in many cases.
Of the nearly 3,200 beaches the organization tested, about one in nine had potentially dangerous fecal levels at least 25% of the time. The rate of contamination was highest in the Gulf Coast, where 84% of beaches had at least one day with potentially unsafe fecal levels, followed by the West Coast with 70% and the Great Lakes with 63%.
Alaskan and Hawaiian beaches were by far the least likely to harbor fecal material: Just 24% of them showed potentially unsafe levels on any given day in 2022.
Inspections were only conducted on certain days, so it's possible that some beaches had more days with higher levels of fecal matter that were not reflected in the results.
Levels that exceed the EPA's "Beach Action Value" don't automatically indicate that the water has become dangerous but instead help beaches track contaminants and inform beachgoers about the risks associated with swimming.
Swimming in waters contaminated with fecal pollutants can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses, breathing issues, skin rashes, and ear and eye infections, per Environment America.
One 2018 study found that swimming in oceans, lakes, and other waterways leads to some 90 million illnesses per year, costing up to $3.7 billion annually.
In rare instances, water from lakes, rivers, and oceans can also expose people to flesh-eating infections, a phenomenon that may be becoming more common due to climate change.
Environment America cites new development — including the construction of roads and parking lots — with contributing to fecal contamination as water that was once filtered by forests and wetlands can more easily move across roadways and directly enter water sources.
Factory farming, America's deteriorating sewage infrastructure, and leaks from private septic systems can also lead to higher levels of fecal contamination near beaches.
- Sewer Company Worker Charged With Illegally Dumping Human Waste in Utah
- Appeals Court Rules Amish Families Don’t Have to Use Septic Tanks
- Human Waste Spill Causes Multi-Car Pile-Up on Connecticut Interstate
- Half a Million Gallons of Sewage, Including Human Waste, Spills Into Michigan River
- Volunteers Working to Save Nearly 100 Beached Whales in Australia, but More Than Half Have Died
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews