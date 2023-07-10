Septic Shores: More Than Half of U.S. Beaches Contaminated With Human Waste

Roughly 55% of America's beaches had at least one day where fecal contamination reached potentially unsafe levels in 2022, the nonprofit advocacy group Environment America announced.



The figures are based on conservative EPA estimates, which represent the lowest levels of contamination that could theoretically affect beachgoers' health, although levels higher than the threshold may cause little or no harm in many cases.



Of the nearly 3,200 beaches the organization tested, about one in nine had potentially dangerous fecal levels at least 25% of the time. The rate of contamination was highest in the Gulf Coast, where 84% of beaches had at least one day with potentially unsafe fecal levels, followed by the West Coast with 70% and the Great Lakes with 63%.



Alaskan and Hawaiian beaches were by far the least likely to harbor fecal material: Just 24% of them showed potentially unsafe levels on any given day in 2022.



Inspections were only conducted on certain days, so it's possible that some beaches had more days with higher levels of fecal matter that were not reflected in the results.



Levels that exceed the EPA's "Beach Action Value" don't automatically indicate that the water has become dangerous but instead help beaches track contaminants and inform beachgoers about the risks associated with swimming.



Swimming in waters contaminated with fecal pollutants can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses, breathing issues, skin rashes, and ear and eye infections, per Environment America.



One 2018 study found that swimming in oceans, lakes, and other waterways leads to some 90 million illnesses per year, costing up to $3.7 billion annually.



In rare instances, water from lakes, rivers, and oceans can also expose people to flesh-eating infections, a phenomenon that may be becoming more common due to climate change.



Environment America cites new development — including the construction of roads and parking lots — with contributing to fecal contamination as water that was once filtered by forests and wetlands can more easily move across roadways and directly enter water sources.



Factory farming, America's deteriorating sewage infrastructure, and leaks from private septic systems can also lead to higher levels of fecal contamination near beaches.