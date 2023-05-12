Sent Home Twice for Gender T-shirt, 7th Grader May Sue School

A Massachusetts middle school student may sue his school after he was sent home twice for wearing controversial T-shirts, the Enterprise newspaper in Brockton first reported.

Liam Morrison, a 12-year-old at Nichols Middle School in Middleborough, was first dismissed from school in March for wearing a shirt that read "There are only two genders." Earlier this month, he was sent home again, this time for wearing the same shirt, but with a piece of tape replacing the word "two" with "censored" — so that the new message read "There are 'censored' genders."

Liam's battle with school administrators has sparked debate about the limits of free speech in schools and whether wearing controversial clothing can be considered a form of bullying.

"At this point, Liam and his parents have decided to take legal action because we believe this is a clear violation of his First Amendment rights," Sam Whiting, the family's lawyer, told the Enterprise. "So, we're getting ready to file a lawsuit against the school."

Whiting, who works for the conservative Massachusetts Family Institute, said administrators told him the messages on Liam's T-shirt amount to bullying and harassment against "protected" students, presumably those who identify as LGBTQ. Although the school said several people complained about the shirt, Liam said he received no direct push back from his peers.

In April, Liam spoke out against his school's decision to send him home. "Even at 12-years-old, I have my own political opinions, and I have a right to express those opinions," the seventh-grader said. Clips of the speech went viral online after they were shared by Libs of TikTok, a right-wing Twitter account.

Andy Pollock, president of the South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, told the Enterprise that messages denying gender diversity are concerning, especially given the "staggering numbers of death by suicide for young people in our country."

"If it marginalizes and denigrates a certain population in the school, why shouldn't the student be sent home," Pollock said.