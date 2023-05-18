The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sens. Feinstein, Padilla Call for Quick Distribution of Humanitarian Funds for Cities Hosting Migrants, Refugees

    The two senators argued border communities should be prioritized for funding

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    John Lamparski/Getty Images

    California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla called on President Joe Biden Wednesday to ensure the full distribution of nearly $800 million in humanitarian aid funding for migrants and refugees that Congress approved at the end of 2022.

    Feinstein and Padilla, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to Biden that the administration should prioritize the distribution of humanitarian aid in the wake of last week’s ending of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that made it easier to expel migrants at the U.S-Mexico border back into Mexico or their country of origin.

    As part of the omnibus funding bill approved by federal legislators and signed by Biden at the end of last year, the Department of Homeland Security has access to $785 million in funding for the humanitarian portion of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which helps local governments manage the cost of hosting noncitizen migrants once they enter the country.

    The DHS announced the distribution of $332.5 million of that funding earlier this month, but Feinstein and Padilla argued that distribution of the remaining roughly $450 million should be expedited and that border cities and communities should be prioritized to receive funding.

    Read More

    DHS officials said earlier this month that “interior cities” will receive the bulk of the next round of funding, although New York is expected to receive the most of any city.

    “Since 2022, nearly 85 percent of Customs and Border Protection encounters with non-citizens have been along the southern border,” Feinstein and Padilla wrote in the letter.

    “Although we do not dispute that non-border cities receive and host migrants and asylum seekers, the brunt of the costs are still borne by communities in the southwest. These costs will no doubt further increase with the end of Title 42 expulsions,” they said.

    The ESFP program is overseen by a governing board of representatives from nonprofit and charitable organizations like the American Red Cross and United Way Worldwide. The ESFP National Board makes all final decisions regarding funding distribution through the program.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.