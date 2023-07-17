Senior Japanese Diplomat Targeted in Downtown Portland in Bias Attack, Records Show

A woman is accused of assaulting a top Japanese diplomat in Portland, Oregon and officials say it was a biased attack.

Oregon Live reported that Yoshioka Yuzo, the consul general for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan, was attacked on June 17 in the Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street area.

The 62-year-old was shoved to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Police charged Arissa Jean Minyonne Robinson with assault in the fourth degree and bias crime in the first degree, meaning officers believe she carried out her attack because of prejudice towards Yuzo's "race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin."

The 23-year-old, of no fixed address, is also facing similar charges for another attack in August 2022, plus a strangulation charge.

Oregon Live reported that attack was also against an Asian man.

In 2022, multiple reports were published about a rise in anti-Asian hate in and around Portland.

Robinson is being held and is being assessed for fitness to continue before her arraignment hearing can take place.



