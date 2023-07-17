Senior Japanese Diplomat Targeted in Downtown Portland in Bias Attack, Records Show - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Senior Japanese Diplomat Targeted in Downtown Portland in Bias Attack, Records Show

The consular official was left with a head wound after being shoved onto the pavement

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police arrested a man for threatening an internet service repairman.Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

A woman is accused of assaulting a top Japanese diplomat in Portland, Oregon and officials say it was a biased attack.

Oregon Live reported that Yoshioka Yuzo, the consul general for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan, was attacked on June 17 in the Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street area.

The 62-year-old was shoved to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Police charged Arissa Jean Minyonne Robinson with assault in the fourth degree and bias crime in the first degree, meaning officers believe she carried out her attack because of prejudice towards Yuzo's "race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin."

Read More

The 23-year-old, of no fixed address, is also facing similar charges for another attack in August 2022, plus a strangulation charge.

Oregon Live reported that attack was also against an Asian man.

In 2022, multiple reports were published about a rise in anti-Asian hate in and around Portland.

Robinson is being held and is being assessed for fitness to continue before her arraignment hearing can take place.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.