Unadoptable Senior Dogs Get Luxury Rescue From Shelters Where They’d Be ‘Euthanized for Space’

The senior dogs get relaxing sensory wind chime gardens and a surgery center

Jenna Sundel
Older dogs receive a rescue from shelters where they might be euthanized. Peppers Senior Dog Sanctuary/Instagram

A new dog sanctuary in Colorado is on a mission to give unadopted senior dogs a better life and save them from becoming one of the hundreds of dogs euthanized in the state every year.

At Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary, dogs can enjoy a curated play area featuring a sensory garden with wind chimes and water fountains. There are no kennels at the facility. Instead, dogs sleep in bedrooms with couches and dog beds.

The sanctuary aims to be an all-inclusive space, including a surgery center, water rehabilitation and a kitchen able to accommodate special diets.

Pepper's was founded by Mary Leprino, her son Justin Klemer and her niece Leigh Sullivan.

"Senior dogs are hard, but I don't think that people give them enough chance," Klemer said in an interview with CBS News Colorado.

There are currently only three states with a "no kill" policy. Best Friends Animal Society reported that 755 dogs and cats were killed in 2022 in animal shelters across Colorado.

Klemer said that another one of their goals is "to get us where no animal in Colorado has to be euthanized for space."

The sanctuary gets its dogs exclusively from shelters and does not accept surrendered pets.

