The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Senior Class Trashes School in Prank — and the Principal Gave Them the Keys

    Items from teachers' desks were scattered about the school. Plants and a microwave were discovered in toilets.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Officials in Lawndale, North Carolina, say a recent senior class prank left an entire high school in shambles — and the principal may have unwittingly facilitated it.

    According to the Charlotte Observer, the senior students behind the vandalism — which pushed some teachers to tears — were provided keys to Burns High School by the principal.

    The report asserts that the students led the principal to believe they would be decorating the school with streamers and balloons.

    Instead, the building was trashed late last week.

    Read More

    Items from teachers' desks were found scattered about the school. Desks were overturned or found stacked in a pile.

    Plants and a microwave from the teachers' lounge were also discovered in toilets in the school.

    WSOC-TV reports that a collection of crickets was also released in the school, the floors of which were coated with baby oil. Doorknobs were slathered with petroleum jelly.

    "To see this happen is a total disrespect for the school, the school board, and all the teachers and all the students that didn't participate in this," said Cleveland County School Board member Ronnie Grigg, speaking to WSOC-TV.

    Teachers and custodians spent hours cleaning the school.

    Grigg noted that the school board recently approved $12 million in renovations at Burns High.

    The Observer reports the school board held a closed session meeting Monday night to discuss the prank, but it was unclear what came of those proceedings.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.