The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Senate Republicans Plan Border Trip on Eve of Title 42 End

    Sen. John Thune announced the trip during a Senate Republican press conference Thursday.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    John Moore/Getty Images

    A group of Republican senators announced that they'll head to the border in a press conference used to criticize President Joe Biden for ending Title 42.

    “I’ve been there multiple times,” said Sen. John Thune, R-SD, “and I’m going to be traveling there again today. So, thank you to Senator Marshall and my other colleagues that will be going down there to visit with our border patrol and law enforcement.”

    Now that the Biden administration has declared an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there is no longer a legal basis to maintain Title 42, - the COVID policy that allowed authorities to quickly refuse migrants entry into the U.S. Government officials told CBS they have noted a spike in border crossings as of late, and expect numbers to increase once Title 42 ends.

    “Biden has failed our American people,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R-Iowa). “And put us at the mercy of these drug cartels that literally control our southern border.”

    Read More

    Thune and 10 other Republican senators called for Title 42 to be extended or another similar policy put in place.

    “President Biden could use this health crisis of fentanyl poisonings [from drugs brought over the border] to implement Title 42,” said Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.