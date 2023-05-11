Senate Republicans Plan Border Trip on Eve of Title 42 End

A group of Republican senators announced that they'll head to the border in a press conference used to criticize President Joe Biden for ending Title 42.

“I’ve been there multiple times,” said Sen. John Thune, R-SD, “and I’m going to be traveling there again today. So, thank you to Senator Marshall and my other colleagues that will be going down there to visit with our border patrol and law enforcement.”

Now that the Biden administration has declared an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there is no longer a legal basis to maintain Title 42, - the COVID policy that allowed authorities to quickly refuse migrants entry into the U.S. Government officials told CBS they have noted a spike in border crossings as of late, and expect numbers to increase once Title 42 ends.

“Biden has failed our American people,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R-Iowa). “And put us at the mercy of these drug cartels that literally control our southern border.”

Thune and 10 other Republican senators called for Title 42 to be extended or another similar policy put in place.

“President Biden could use this health crisis of fentanyl poisonings [from drugs brought over the border] to implement Title 42,” said Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.