Sen. Tim Scott: Pence Did The Right Thing on Jan. 6 

Sen. Tim Scott said he believed former Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6 by certifying Joe Biden as president and refusing to subvert the election like he was asked to do.

Mentioning the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, the South Carolina GOP senator said if elected president, he will fire Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“Because we need Lady Justice to wear a blindfold," Scott said. "Without that, no one has confidence in our justice system.”

