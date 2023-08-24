Sen. Tim Scott: Pence Did The Right Thing on Jan. 6  - The Messenger
Sen. Tim Scott: Pence Did The Right Thing on Jan. 6 

But the GOP senator from South Carolina said he will fire Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray if elected president

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks during the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Eight presidential hopefuls squared off in the first Republican debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined to participate in the event.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott said he believed former Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6 by certifying Joe Biden as president and refusing to subvert the election like he was asked to do. 

Mentioning the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, the South Carolina GOP senator said if elected president, he will fire Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. 

“Because we need Lady Justice to wear a blindfold," Scott said. "Without that, no one has confidence in our justice system.”

