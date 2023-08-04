Sen. Dianne Feinstein Hands Power of Attorney to Daughter in Battle Over Husband’s Estate as Concerns over Health Continue: Report

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has reportedly granted power of attorney to her daughter as questions continue over her ability to serve in Congress.

The California Democrat returned to work in Washington in May after a three-month hiatus due to health complications.

The 90-year-old senator has faced calls from members of her own party to resign due to questions about her mental abilities.

The NY Times reports this week that she has handed over power of attorney to her daughter, 66-year-old Katherine Feinstein.

The Times reports that it is in part to help handle legal battles over her late husband Richard Blum’s multi-million dollar estate.

One part of the dispute reportedly involves a beach home owned by Feinstein.

Another lawsuit involves Blum’s life insurance. Feinstein claims she needs funds from it to cover medical costs.

“The financial conflict is another element that makes the end of her career sad to people who have known her in the high points of her career,” Jerry Roberts, author of the biography “Dianne Feinstein: Never Let Them See You Cry" told the Times.

Since returning to Congress, Feinstein has been confined to a wheelchair.

In a viral exchange, she insisted that she had not been absent and had remained present and voting.

In another incident last month, a fellow Democrat cut her off during a vote, telling her to "just say aye" as she attempted to explain her vote

Feinstein is the oldest living senator. Many have called for her to step down, though Feinstein has refused to leave her position until the official end of her term in 2025.