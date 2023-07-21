Sen. Coons Warns Shutdown Will ‘Scare the Hell Out of’ Americans if Congress Drags Feet on Spending Bills

A possible looming federal government shutdown led Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) to give a warning to the audience at a political panel that the work stoppage would “scare the hell out of” them if agreements are not reached on Capitol Hill.

Coons issued the caveat at the Aspen Security Forum, The Hill reported.

“We are going to scare the hell out of you,” Coons warned while sitting next to Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and James Risch (R-Idaho). “We’re really good at that.”

“On the debt ceiling, on default, we came right up to the end. We’re gonna have a government shutdown because we’re gonna fight between the House and Senate about appropriations — maybe, I sure hope not. We keep coming right up close,” Coons said.

There are 12 appropriations bills to approve by the end of September.

Senator Chris Coons speaks at the CARE International Women’s Day Dinner on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. ( Paul Morigi/Getty Images

But there's also the annual August recess that will trigger further pressure, which means negotiations for a bipartisan effort in late July and all of September will be critical.

Coons held out hope that a deal can be reached.

He attributed possible negotiating success to ongoing relationships with "exactly these kind of gentlemen with whom I am able to work ... where we are able to continue to deliver sustained, strong, forward-leaning initiatives around strengthening our country, our defense, our military, our manufacturing and our system,” Coons said.

“It’s really only because of the personal relationships that are at the core of the Senate that we’re still able to work," together, he said.