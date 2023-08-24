Semi-Truck Rollover Spills Red Wine Over Washington Roundabout

A roundabout in Benton City, Washington, started its weekend early after a semi-truck rollover soaked the road in red wine.

Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Thorson shared a video of the accident, which happened right in front of the city’s welcome sign, on social media Wednesday morning. The truck driver sustained minor injuries, but no other cars or people were involved in the accident, he said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation assisted with the cleanup.