Selfie-Taking Fan Causes Pileup at Tour de France

A spectator caused a massive pileup at the Tour de France on Sunday by reaching out their hand into passing cyclists to take a selfie, as reported by Germany's Deutsche Welle.

American rider Sepp Kuss reportedly collided with the fan's arm, causing him to fall over in the middle of a pack of competitors. Approximately 100 riders were either involved in or delayed by the wreck.

"An arm came out and clipped a shoulder, and down we all came like skittles," Carlton Kirby told Eurosport.

Kuss and two other cyclists, who were also affected by the crash, are teammates of Dutch defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

"Please always be aware when watching cycling at the side of the road," Team Jumbo-Visma tweeted after the pileup.

Vingegaard also pleaded with onlookers to have more respect for his fellow riders. "I'd like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us," he said in an interview. "Please, just enjoy the race."

Crashes can be common at the Tour de France. On Saturday, several riders were forced to abandon the race due to a different accident.

Two years ago, a fan was fined after she held out a large cardboard sign with a message to her grandparents, which led to a crash involving dozens of cyclists during the race's opening stage.