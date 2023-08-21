Self-Described Pennsylvania ‘Ninja’ Accused of Punching Teen Over Unmade Sandwich - The Messenger
Self-Described Pennsylvania ‘Ninja’ Accused of Punching Teen Over Unmade Sandwich

The suspect faces charges of simple assault and harassment

Aysha Qamar
A person dressed as a ninja wearing a hello my name is sticker saying ninja.Scott MacBride/ Getty Images

A man, self-identifying as "The Uniontown Ninja," allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

CBS News affiliate KDKA reported that when the teen asked the assailant for his name, he was told the man was "The Uniontown Ninja."

The attacker, identified as Justin Jellots, allegedly punched the teenager in the face and slammed his head against a wall multiple times, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Local station WTAE stated that Jellots attacked the teen after he failed to make him a sandwich.

The suspect faces charges of simple assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

As of Monday, he was being held in Fayette County Jail.

The incident occurred in Menallen Township. Uniontown, located not far from Menallen, was mentioned in a report by The Kansas City Star regarding the event.

