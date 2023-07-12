See It: Wild Closeup Video Shows Molten Lava Spewing from Icelandic Volcano
This is the third time in three years the volcano near Reykjavik has erupted
Authorities in Iceland this week warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases — but that didn't stop one intrepid photographer from getting some amazing video of Mother Nature's fury unleashed.
Video from self-described "glacier photo artist" Juergen Merz and posted to Instagram shows the fiery eruption that began on Monday afternoon in an area known as the Fagradalsfjall volcano — an uninhabited region about 19 miles southwest of Reykjavik.
The phenomenon followed thousands of earthquakes in the area, and also comes after two eruptions at the site in the past two years.
- Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing Lava
- Livestream Shows Lava Erupting From Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano
- Alaska Volcano Spews Ash Cloud High Enough to Trigger Warning to Pilots
- World in Photos: Mauna Loa erupts into a magnificent show after a four-decadelong rest
- Hawaii’s chill volcano Mauna Loa and its feisty neighbor Kilauea have quite a bit in common
While the volcano has not caused damage or disruptions to flights at nearby Keflavik Airport in the past, Icelandic authorities are warning the public to keep their distance as the lava spews forth.
According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption was, at first, more explosive than past ones, with gases and lava pouring out of a half-mile long fissure.
“Gas pollution is high around the eruption and dangerous,” the IMO said. “Travelers are advised not to enter the area until responders have had a chance to evaluate conditions.”
But the size of the fissure had decreased by Tuesday morning.
“This has become a small eruption, which is very good news,” University of Iceland geophysics professor Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson told national broadcaster RUV.
The eruption could “certainly last a long time, but luckily we’re not looking at a continuation of what we saw in the first few hours," he added.
Iceland experiences an eruption every four to five years on average, given its perch on a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic Ocean, the AP reported.
In 2021, an explosion in the same area drew hundreds of thousands of spectators as lava flowed from the volcanic fissure for months.
— with Associated Press
