See It: Police Use Choppers and Hot Pursuit to Hunt Down Fleeing Narcotics, Violent Crime Suspects

Footage released by the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) highlights a multi-agency operation that used helicopters to help chase down narcotics and violent crime suspects.

Dubbed “Operation Hot August Nights,” the operation was conducted with both numerous MSP units and Brockton Police Department officers on Wednesday. It was said to be a “zero-tolerance mission” that would “interdict offenders” according to a MSP press release.

Authorities used two helicopters from the MSP Air Wing during the operation to help track any suspects who attempted to flee from ground units. Footage of the operation was shared on MSP’s social media pages and also on its website.

The operation began on Wednesday afternoon with officers chasing several suspects who were on dirt bikes and scooters who were “riding erratically” and “causing a public safety threat to other motorists and pedestrians.” Seven of those suspects were arrested thanks to the operations efforts, the MSP said.

The MSP Air Wing then assisted officers in chasing down a suspect who fled from a trooper in a vehicle, with the suspect eventually being chased into a dead end. An officer can be seen in the MSP Air Wings’ footage chasing and tackling the suspect.

Several narcotics arrests were also made, according to the MSP. Three arrests were made, with one being for fentanyl possession and another for possession of a Class B drug. The third arrest was made for a suspect who allegedly possessed a Class B drug with an intent to distribute.

“Troopers and Officers made nine additional arrests of persons who were the subjects of warrants, including one for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and another for armed robbery while masked,” the MSP said in its release. “An additional 22 people were arrested for motor vehicle violations, including one for Operating Under the Influence 4th Offense and another for operating a motor vehicle with a license that had been suspended for a prior OUI.”

Overall, “Operation Hot August Nights” resulted in 35 arrests according to the MSP. Five additional offenders were given the issuance of criminal summonses as well and seven dirt bikes and scooters were seized during the operation.