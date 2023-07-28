SEE IT: Bungling Bank Robber Falls Right Into Arms of Cops From Drive-Thru Roof

This busted alleged bank bandit gets a 10 for motive ... but a zero for execution.

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment the accused robber was caught by waiting police as he tried to escape an Ohio credit union with a bag of cash early Wednesday morning.

Patient officers with Huron's police force were standing by as the bungling burglar dropped down from a hatch in the roof of the bank's drive-thru.

Police confirm that Tristan Heidl, 27 — who later told police he tried to rob the bank because he was broke — has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, and safecracking.

It was unclear Friday if he had entered pleas to those charges, and The Messenger was unable to find an attorney for him to comment.

The near-comic drama unfolded after an alarm was tripped at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, and responding officers rushed to the bank.

With flashlights and guns at the ready, the officers are seen in the footage walking around the building when a sound coming from above the drive-thru window stops them in their tracks.

The moment just before waiting police revealed themselves to Tristan Heidl Huron Police

The two officers stand quietly, waiting, as a loud bang comes from the roof. Soon afterwards, the hatch's flap swings open and downward, and a bag is tossed to the ground.

Still, the officers wait.

It isn't until Heidl starts making his descent at around 2:22 a.m. — and not until his dangling feet are nearly touching the top of a perfectly-positioned blue recycling bin he'd wheeled over from a nearby business — that the police let their presence be known.

"On the ground, motherf---er!" barks one of the officers, as they both move in.

A surprised Heidl clearly thought he was going to drop down and make a clean getaway.

"Oh!" the accused bandit proclaims before trying in vain to pull himself back up. His body is hoisted halfway before it drops, crashing into the tall recycling bin.

His hands go up almost immediately as the officers order him to get on the ground.

Instead, the recycling bin topples over, an officer pulls him by his shirt from it and he is handcuffed.

According to Fox 8, Heidl is cooperating with police. Huron Police Chief Terry Graham told the station, "He answered the officers questions truthfully and he just said he was broke."

Police allege Heidl went in the same way he came out. It was unclear what was recovered from his bag.

Heidl remains in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was due in court Friday.