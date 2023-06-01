If you've ever wanted to live inside an old schoolhouse à la Little House on the Prairie (and let's face it, who amongst us hasn't?), now's your chance — and all you'll need is $129,900.
Realtor.com featured the Springwater, New York, schoolhouse on its website, so offers may already be rolling in.
The quaint, newly renovated structure, originally built in the 1930s, is located in the Finger Lakes region.
- ‘Grave Dancer’ Real Estate Legend Sam Zell Dies
- New York Parents Protest Migrant Housing in School Gyms
- What Happened to TLC: From Schoolhouse Staple to ‘MILF Manor’
- City University of New York Law School Grads Heckle Eric Adams at Commencement Speech
- What is happening with the housing market? Why big interest rate hikes are scrambling an already strange real estate landscape.
The school was converted into a bungalow after being sold in 1949, and was used as a vacation home for decades.
The schoolhouse, which still has its original chalkboard, and boasts a loft area, was bought for $70,000 in 2021 by a family intending to rent it out on AirBnB.
But now the family wants to unload the schoolhouse in order to focus full time on an automotive business.
The building was originally constructed for the Wayland school district.
"They put a ton of work into the house," explains listing agent Bridgett Hoag. "They redid the plumbing, installed a brand-new shower and toilet, and even enclosed the loft area with bars to make it sleep-safe."
The family also installed new light fixtures and gave it a fresh coat of paint.
It features a fireplace as well as a working school bell. A back deck provides space to gaze out on the lush acre of land where it sits.
As Realtor.com notes, the schoolhouse is close to hiking, biking, and kayaking spots, including Harriet Hollister Spencer State Park, Canadice Lake, and Hemlock Lake. Bristol Mountain Ski Resort is also nearby.
The schoolhouse has no basement.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young PeopleNews
- Suspected Serial LEGO Shoplifter Arrested Outside of TargetNews