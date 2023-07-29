Security Video Reveals Moment Nurse Patrice Wilson Was Kidnapped, Allegedly by Ex Wearing a Disguise - The Messenger
Security Video Reveals Moment Nurse Patrice Wilson Was Kidnapped, Allegedly by Ex Wearing a Disguise

Jamere Miller, charged in the slaying of Patrice Wilson, was apparently disguised in a long, blonde wig and a mask

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Newly revealed security camera video shows a man lurking outside of a Detroit hospital disguised in a blonde wig and mask moments before the woman he's accused of kidnapping and killing is pushed into her car, according to a report. 

The footage was played in a courtroom this week during a preliminary hearing for Jamere Miller, 36, who is accused of abducting and fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Patrice Wilson on May 13 as she left her shift as a nurse at Detroit Receiving Hospital, ClickonDetroit.com reported.

Wilson's body was found the following day in the trunk of her Lincoln SUV. 

Jamere Miller
Jamere MillerDetroit Police Department
The video apparently shows Miller loitering in the parking lot dressed in the long wig, a ball cap and a mask minutes before Wilson, 29, leaves the hospital and walks toward her car.

Hiding between cars, the video then apparently shows Miller walking up to Wilson and shoving her into the vehicle.

Other security video played apparently shows Miller, this time without the wig and mask, taking Wilson's SUV to a car wash.

Miller surrendered to authorities on May 13 and was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, felony possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm. 

Miller's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.

