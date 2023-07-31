Security Guard Beaten to Death by Mob in Hollywood Identified
Daniel Sandifer, a father of two, was working the door at the Dragonfly nightclub when the incident occured
A bouncer who was beaten to death at a busy Hollywood nightclub has been identified by friends and coworkers as Daniel Sandifer.
Sandifer, a father of two, was working at the Dragonfly nightclub over the weekend when he was accosted by a group of men.
“Good guy, love him, family-oriented man…just sad,” a friend told KTLA. “Unfortunate situation, words were exchanged, and they ended up jumping him.”
The Los Angeles Police Department found the 32-year-old unconscious and not breathing on Santa Monica Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Sandifer was working as a security guard at Dragonfly when a group of seven to eleven men confronted him around 2 a.m. He lost his footing and fell into the street, police said. The attackers began kicking and stomping on the man.
They then ran off down the street, leaving the bloodied victim lying in the street.
The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed him to the hospital but it was too late to save his life.
Police had no motive for the attack. There were only vague descriptions of the suspects, including that they were believed to be in their 20s.
Police were asking for anyone with information to call with tips.
Detroit-born rap star Tee Grizzley was the scheduled performer at the club on Saturday night, according to the club’s Facebook page.
