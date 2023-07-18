Secular Group Demands School Ban Bible After ‘Moms For Liberty’ Gets 5 Books Pulled

A non-theistic non-profit wants any and all copies of the Bible removed from schools in Florida's Leon County — calling on the district to employ the same standards it used in the recent banning of five novels.

In a letter emailed to the county's school board, the Freedom From Religion Foundation insists the Bible must be removed from schools because of the "sexually explicit content it contains."

The letter was written a week after the conservative Moms for Liberty petitioned the district to remove five books from its libraries, citing the sexually explicit nature of the titles.

The five books that were banned are Chuck Palahniuk's "Doomed," Jason Myer's "Dead End," Alice Sebold's "Lucky," Jesse Andrews' "Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl," and "Push" by Sapphire, which was made into an award-winning 2009 movie called "Precious."

The books were banned without holding any hearings or formal reviews.

"We are disturbed that the district has chosen to start removing books from school libraries based on content taken out of context at the request of extremist groups like Moms for Liberty," wrote an attorney for the secular group in the letter to the district.

The letter notes that there are depictions of rape, sex toys, incest, and even bestiality in the Bible.

"We write to request that the District either ban the Bible based on the criterion of 'sexually explicit content' it has used to ban these books, or cease banning books and return the banned books to school shelves," the email continued.

Speaking to the Tallahassee Democrat, Priscilla West, the chair of Leon County's Moms for Liberty chapter, said she was not surprised by the foundation's request.

"Those who would prematurely sexualize other people’s children in schools, also do not want children exposed to The Bible," Priscilla West told the Tallahassee Democrat. "I don't foresee LCS Board members taking a stand to remove the Bible from school libraries, but even if they did, would it make any difference in the children's daily educational experience?"