The latest episode of A&E's docuseries Secrets of Playboy is surprisingly uplifting. The segment features Sondra Theodore, who dated Hugh Hefner from 1976 to 1981 and returned to raise her children on his compound.

Theodore appeared on the first season of the series, and in the episode "The Circus," Theodore alleged that Hefner manipulated her into engaging in group sex with other women, and that she felt forced into painful encounters. At the time of filming, her adult daughter, Katie Manzella, did not approve of her participation in the show.

In Monday's new episode, titled "The Truth Hurts," Manzella decided to speak up about her perspective on Hefner and the Playboy Mansion, where she grew up and had very fond memories of. Manzella said she'd experienced bullying as a child as a result of her mother's prior Playboy photoshoots and began acting out as a teenager but found refuge at the Playboy Mansion parties. There, she spent time with Hefner and felt that he was a friend.

"Hugh Hefner was not a predator to me. He was family. I never experienced anything predatory on his property or with him," Manzella said.

She admitted to resenting her mother for years over her refusal to be part of Hefner's life in his final years or even attend his memorial service after his death. So when Theodore agreed to be interviewed for Secrets of Playboy, Manzella was vehemently against the decision.

"He's dead. Let's move on and leave the past in the past," Manzella said of her reaction.

Upon hearing her mother's testimonial in Secrets of Playboy Season 1, though, Manzella began to grapple with some very "complicated" feelings about who Hefner really was, and it helped to repair a relationship that had been strained for years.

"I felt really bad for her because she's such a good girl, and that got taken away from her. That's really sad," Manzella said. "It really helped me instantly just stand by her and to be able to let go of my own ego and need to think Hef is a good man."

Thanks to the show and Theodore's decision to speak out about her traumatic experiences within the Playboy mansion, the two finally see eye to eye, and Manzella said she is "proud" of her mother's strength in sharing her story.

"To have my daughter back is a beautiful thing," Theodore said.

Secrets of Playboy airs Mondays at 9/8c on A&E.