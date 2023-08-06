Secrets of Abusive Sex Commune That Operated in the Upper West Side for Decades Finally Revealed

Years before free love entered the public consciousness, one man in New York City was already promoting a future where people were not only allowed to be promiscuous and experimental — they were encouraged to be.

On the surface, Saul B. Newton’s Sullivan Institute might have seemed to be progressive. But a new book by Alexander Stile has revealed the depths of abuse suffered by those who lived in the group's Upper West Side headquarters.

Newton founded the Sullivanians in 1957, with his then-wife Jane Pearce, according to Stile’s book “The Sullivanians: Sex, Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune.”

Pearce was a doctor, trained in psychoanalysis and mentored by psychiatrist Henry Stack Sullivan, for whom the group was named. Sullivan believed that traditional nuclear families were damaging to people’s mental health and development. That belief became the justification for starting an abusive sex cult.

The Sullivanians bought a property on West 77th Street, where patients and therapists lived together and blurred the lines between personal and medical relationships.

Excess drinking was encouraged, as was sleeping with other group members — while raising the children who were born from those sexual relationships was highly discouraged. Instead Sullivanians were told to send their children away to boarding schools, while they focused on themselves.

Perhaps the most chilling aspect of the Sullivanians was the repeated insistence that young female “patients” have sex with Newton. One girl alleged that Newton sexually assaulted her when she was 11 and a male cult member characterized him as “a serial rapist.”

When Newton’s daughter, Esther, came to him and requested that he stop asking her friends for sex during their therapy sessions, he agreed, but not happily.

The sister of a cult member stands outside the Upper West Side Building that once belonged to the Sullivanians. Marianne Barcellona/Getty Images

“I think you are being very bourgeois,” he said, according to Stiles. “But if that’s what you want, then okay.”

The group reached its peak in the 1970s, when they bought up several buildings and a theater in the Upper West Side to house their members.

Among those involved were folk singer Judy Collins and painter Jackson Pollock.

Collins was open about the fact that she joined the Sullivanians because it allowed her to have fun, without necessarily addressing the issues she was dealing with.

“I sure got a lot of mileage out of the Sullivanian belief that alcohol was good for anxiety and that having multiple sex partners was a political statement and a healthy lifestyle,” she told Stiles.

While Collins was able to leave the Sullivanians eventually, Pollock’s demise is possibly linked to the group's beliefs.

When Pollock told his therapist that he was concerned about his drinking, the therapist responded by saying “that’s your problem,” according to Stiles.

Pollock subsequently died, at the age of 44, in a drunk driving accident.

As the years went on, Newton became increasingly autocratic but the commune's sway weakened. Newton’s death in 1991 marked the official end of the Sullivanians but many members had long been disillusioned.

“I joined a movement that turned into a business that became a racket,” one told Stiles.