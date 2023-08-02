A Secret Lab Full of Bioengineered ‘Covid’ Mice Discovered in California Was Run by A Chinese Company, Officials Say

California officials were taken aback when they discovered an ordinary-looking warehouse turned out to be a black-market medical testing facility housing hazardous chemicals, bioengineered mice, and Covid-19 test kits.

The startling revelation came to light in December, prompting the Fresno County Public Health Department to launch an investigation into the lab and its origins.

In a recent announcement, officials revealed that the facility belonged to Prestige Biotech, a Chinese company registered in Nevada, as reported by USA Today.

According to the company's statement to investigators, they were engaged in manufacturing Covid-19 tests and pregnancy tests, with aspirations of becoming a diagnostics lab.

The condition of the lab, located in Reedley, California – a city southeast of Fresno, shocked the investigators. Joe Prado, the assistant director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health, expressed his disbelief, stating, "I’ve never seen this in my 26-year career with the County of Fresno," as quoted by KSEE. The lab contained over 800 different chemicals, some of which remained unidentified, stored in various bottles of different acids.

Of particular concern was a special room within the warehouse that housed approximately 1,000 white lab mice, as described by Reedley city manager Nicole Zieba to the news outlet.

Shockingly, nearly 180 of these mice were already dead, kept in crowded cages with no access to food or water. These animals were genetically modified to be susceptible to Covid-19 as part of testing for laboratory mice that would support the development of the on-site Covid-19 test kits, as explained by Prado.

The lab contained other disturbing contents, including bodily fluids, viruses like HIV and malaria, and many unlabeled liquids.

While the mice had to be euthanized, officials managed to safely remove most of the lab's dangerous materials. Zieba stated, "There are no more biologicals. There are no more mice, but they still will see us abating, 30 freezers and fridges, medical equipment, and all sorts of furniture in there. They’ll still see some activity, nothing hazardous at this point," according to KSEE.

The situation prompted a federal investigation into the lab, which is still ongoing.