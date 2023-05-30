Second Suspect Arrested in Hollywood, Florida, Boardwalk Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting on a boardwalk in Hollywood, Fla., on Memorial Day.

Local news outlet WPFB 25 reported that a second suspect was arrested on Tuesday. One person was taken into custody on Monday.

Nine people, including at least three children, were injured when gunfire erupted.

The younger victims ranged in age from one to 17, and the ages of the adults ranged from 25-65, according to CBS Miami.

“I’m saddened and angered that we’ve had an incident on Hollywood Beach today where innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting altercation between two groups,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said at a Monday night news conference.

“And to have an altercation with guns in the public setting with thousands of people is beyond reckless.”

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, said all of the victims were in stable condition.

None of the suspects' names have been released to the public.

Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said that a confrontation between two groups led to the shooting at around 6:45 p.m.