Second Crimean Ammo Depot Struck in a Week as Ukraine Steps Up Attacks

Ukrainian forces struck a Crimean ammunition depot Saturday amid boosted assaults on Russia targets in the area, several media outlets reported.

The attack, the second one in a week on an ammunition storage facility in Russian-occupied Crimea, forced a widespread evacuation of the area in and around the central Crimean town of Oktyabrskoye, and canceled train services, according to authorities.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, CNN reported.

A Russian ammunition dump at a military base in the Kirovske district of Crimea also exploded early Wednesday, triggering the evacuation of more than 2,000 area residents.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused that blast. But a pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel commented: “Now Crimeans will see enough of what Ukrainians have been seeing for 511 days.”

Both explosions followed by just days the closing down of the Crimean Kerch Bridge after an assault by Ukrainian "sea drones" on the span. Two people were killed in the attack on the 12-mile span — the longest in Europe — last Sunday.

The bridge is a vital link from the Russian mainland to the Russian-annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the bridge on Friday a "legitimate" Russian-controlled target that must be "neutralized."

Zelenskyy said Friday that the bridge was a legitimate target because it's a military supply route for Russia.

The bridge brings "war not peace," and serves as an important military supply route for Russia, Reuters quoted him as saying.

Residents flee their homes amid evacuations following an attack on an ammunition depot in the central Crimean town of Oktyabrskoye. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

"This is the route used to feed the war with ammunition and this is being done on a daily basis," Zelenskyy added.

It "militarizes the Crimean peninsula," said Zelenskyy.

"For us, this is understandably an enemy facility built outside international laws and all applicable norms. So, understandably, this is a target for us. And a target that is bringing war, not peace, has to be neutralized," he emphasized.

Russia is on high alert for incidents at the bridge.

The Kerch — or Crimean — Bridge, was built in 2018, four years after Russia first occupied Crimea.

Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, but is internationally still recognized internationally as part of Ukraine.

Russian authorities in Crimea claimed earlier this month that their military forces shot down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspended traffic on the Kerch Bridge then, the Associated Press reported.

The bridge was also severely damaged when a fuel tanker exploded and destroyed a large section of the road last October.