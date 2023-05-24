SEC Accuses ‘Depressed With Money’ Rapper of Running $60M Pot-Based Ponzi Scheme

A rap musician and his alleged business partner who aimed to raise over $60 million in funding for a cannabis company actually had "no real company, no product, and no business," according to a complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC has obtained an emergency order to halt the alleged fraud conducted by Rolf Max Hirschmann and Patrick Earl Williams and their business Integrated National Resources Inc (INR). The filing notes that INR does business as WeedGenics, Hirschmann went by the name "Max Bergmann" in his dealings with the company, and Williams was a rapper known by his stage name BigRigBaby.

The civil complaint alleges that since 2019 the pair have been promising 36 percent returns on investments in WeedGenics, a company which claims on its website to be a "manufacturing partner of choice for cannabis and THC infused products."

However, much of that $60 million has allegedly been used by the defendants to make $16.2 million in Ponzi-like payments and "to enrich themselves" through buying entertainment, jewelry, luxury cars and residential real estate, the SEC claims.

The SEC says the facilities they were looking to raise money for did not exist and the investment scheme "was all a sham."

WeedGenics homepage

Earlier this year, the company announced expansions in California and Oklahoma. It said new grow-houses were already under construction.

“Rolf Hirschmann and Patrick Williams allegedly had no real company, no product, and no business, yet despite this, they promised investors everything and then delivered nothing,” Michele Wein Layne, Director of the SEC’s Los Angeles Regional Office, said in the release.

“This action demonstrates that, despite the defendants’ extensive efforts to avoid detection, the SEC has the ability to uncover fraud to protect investors.”

Hirshmann is not listed on the company's website About page and is accused of using the fake name Max Bergmann to avoid detection. Williams, listed as VP, allegedly used investor funds on his public-facing career as a rap musician.

The musician claims on his website that he wants to show young people how to be successful: "BigRigBaby wants to be known as a person who keeps it real and shows young people they can make a difference in their community."

Earlier this month, Williams released his latest album called "Depressed With Money."

Depressed with Money by Big Rig Baby album cover

In the intro to the album, BigRigBaby says "when I was broke I was going through a lot, now I got money I'm goin' through more."

The Messenger has reached out to Williams and the company for comment but has not received a response yet.

The release states that the court granted the SEC emergency relief against INR, Hirschmann, Williams, and several relief defendants, including a temporary restraining order, an order freezing their assets, and appointment of a temporary receiver over INR and the entity relief defendants.

A hearing is scheduled for June 2 to consider whether to issue a preliminary injunction and appoint a permanent receiver.