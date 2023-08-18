Sebastian Kurz, Former Austrian Chancellor and Right-Wing Hero, Indicted for False Testimony

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was charged Friday with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into a scandal that toppled his first government.

The charges come nearly two years after Kurz, 36, resigned amid a corruption probe. In addition to Kurz, his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, and another unidentified person have been indicted.

Kurz’s trial is slated to begin October 18.

The charges stem from an investigation launched in 2021 into Kurz’s testimony to a parliamentary probe examining alleged corruption in his first government, a coalition including his conservative People’s Party and the far-right Freedom Party.

Kurz dismantled that government in 2019 after a video surfaced showing then-vice chancellor and Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.

In the corruption case, Kurz is accused of giving false evidence regarding his role in the establishment of a holding company, OeBAG.

Kurz faces up to three years behind bars if convicted of giving false evidence.

He has denied wrongdoing, including in a series of posts on X — formerly known as Twitter — earlier Friday that anticipated the charges.

“The allegations are false and we are looking forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations also turning out to be unfounded in court,” he wrote in part.

Within months of the collapse of his first government, Kurz returned to power in early 2020 with a new coalition with the environmentalist Greens. But he resigned as chancellor in October 2021 after prosecutors announced that he was one of the targets of a second investigation into alleged bribery and breach of trust.

In that case, Kurz and close associates were accused of trying to boost his political clout using manipulated polls and friendly media reports bankrolled with public funds. He has denied wrongdoing in that case as well.

A few weeks after he quit as chancellor, Kurz announced that he was leaving politics altogether.

