Seattle Woman Fatally Stabbed More Than 100 Times Allegedly by Stepfather While Trying to Protect Mother

A Seattle man allegedly stabbed his stepdaughter more than 100 times as she tried to protect her mother while he attacked her, according to a local media report.

Nghiep Kein Chau had been in a relationship with Linh Tran for 19 years at the time of the stabbing. The two were married last year, according to court documents cited by NBC News’ Seattle affiliate King 5 News.

Seattle police responded around 5 a.m. on Aug. 7 to the family’s home after receiving a report of the stabbing and found Tran and her mother at the front door. Officers then encountered Chau in the home, allegedly carrying a kitchen knife covered in blood. Chau subsequently dropped the knife after officers ordered him to do so.

Chau was arrested while officers discovered Tran’s daughter, Angelina Thanh Tran, dead from stab wounds in an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators found closed-circuit television footage that showed Chau punching Linh Tran several times before she tried to escape and call the police in the house’s kitchen. Angelina Tran then attempted to separate Chau and her mother, prompting Chau to grab a kitchen knife and allegedly begin stabbing her in the chest and back.

According to King 5 News, Chau allegedly continued stabbing Angelina even after she was obviously dead, even changing his clothes and getting a different knife. Ultimately, he allegedly stabbed Angelina Tran at least 107 times.

Chau is being held on $5 million bail. Prosecutors claimed he would be a flight risk and could pose further danger to Linh Tran.