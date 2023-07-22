Seattle Protesters Occupy Centuries-Old Cedar Tree in Bid to Save It From Buzzsaw - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Seattle Protesters Occupy Centuries-Old Cedar Tree in Bid to Save It From Buzzsaw

Activists take up residence in tree amid battle with city during dangerous climate changes

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Protester who goes by the name “Droplet” sits in a western red Cedar that may be 200 years old as part of a protest to save it from destruction to make way for homes. AP video/Manuel Valdes

Masked protesters in Seattle outfitted with ropes, a harness, a hammock and a bucket pulley system are taking up up residence in shifts in a Cedar tree that may be two centuries old to save it from from being cut down to make way for new homes.

The protest on a private lot is the latest clash over the city's tree policy amid the climate crisis as vanishing trees take more and more shade with them as temperatures soar, reports the Associated Press.

The western red cedar at the center of this mission, dubbed “Luma,” is about 80 feet tall, with two trunks that are each about 4 feet in diameter.

The local Snoqualmie Indian Tribe is seeking to have the tree preserved for its archaeological significance, saying that Native Americans shaped its branches generations ago to distinguish it as a trail marker, according to AP.

Read More

Check out the life-saving mission below:

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.