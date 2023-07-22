Seattle Protesters Occupy Centuries-Old Cedar Tree in Bid to Save It From Buzzsaw

Masked protesters in Seattle outfitted with ropes, a harness, a hammock and a bucket pulley system are taking up up residence in shifts in a Cedar tree that may be two centuries old to save it from from being cut down to make way for new homes.
The protest on a private lot is the latest clash over the city's tree policy amid the climate crisis as vanishing trees take more and more shade with them as temperatures soar, reports the Associated Press.
The western red cedar at the center of this mission, dubbed “Luma,” is about 80 feet tall, with two trunks that are each about 4 feet in diameter.
The local Snoqualmie Indian Tribe is seeking to have the tree preserved for its archaeological significance, saying that Native Americans shaped its branches generations ago to distinguish it as a trail marker, according to AP.
Check out the life-saving mission below:
