Seattle Police Precinct had Fake Tombstone for a Black Teen Shot by Cops, and Trump 2020 Flag

The mother of a Black man killed by Seattle police in 2017 is reportedly demanding an apology over a mock tombstone marking the death in a precinct break room.

A Trump 2020 flag also was displayed in the room, the Seattle Times reports.

The items were seen in a body-camera video that was obtained as part of a non-related lawsuit on Seattle’s graffiti laws.

Ann Butts said, through her attorney La Rond Baker: 'I can't express how hurtful it was to learn that SPD endorsed joking about the killing of my son by displaying a fake tombstone with his name on it."

Damarius Butts died in 2017 in an exchange of gunfire with police after he robbed a 7-Eleven. Two officers were shot in the gunfire but survived.

The officers were cleared of wrongdoing in multiple investigations.

The Seattle Community Police Commission blasted the display.

“We are horrified and disturbed by a Seattle Police Department break room’s open display of contempt and disrespect toward a young black man who Seattle Police shot and killed in April 2017,” communications strategic advisor Megan Clark said in a statement.

“The culture that allows such displays and violations of policy and law have no place in any police department.”

The police department released a statement on Wednesday condemning the items in the video.

“There is no question that they are inappropriate and have no place in a (Seattle) facility,” Department Public Affairs Lieutenant John O’Neil said in the statement obtained by MyNorthwest.com.

“Much has changed in 2 ½ years since this footage was recorded, including a renewed commitment to relational policing and proactive engagement across all of Seattle’s diverse communities.”

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability says it has opened an investigation into the incident.

The department says it appears the tombstone was taken from a Black Lives Matter memorial for people killed by police and "confirmed it is no longer there."