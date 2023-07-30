Seattle Officials Clear Homeless Encampment After Explosion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Seattle Officials Clear Homeless Encampment After Explosion

Witnesses said that the incident was the result of a conflict between two drug suppliers

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Officials in Seattle are making the unusual decision to completely shut down a homeless encampment, after an explosion last week left several people injured and provoked public outrage. 

The Washington state freeways have several encampments that serve as unofficial homes to the state’s unhoused population.

The encampments are generally subject to controversy but the government is wary of forcing people to move unless they can guarantee that there is adequate shelter available elsewhere. 

This particular encampment is located near the Harborview Medical Center on Interstate 5, according to KOMO

Read More

The explosion occurred in the early hours of July 21, according to KING

When police and firefighters responded to emergency calls, they found people fleeing the area and screaming about bombs and live ammunition. As police cleared the scene, there were further explosions and gunfire – eventually leaving one person with second degree burns, according to KING.   

Officials in Seattle say that the decision to clear this homeless encampment came from concerns that the it was dangerous for everyone in the area.
A homeless encampment under the pine trees along the east side of Interstate 5 in Seattle.JC Shamrock/Getty Images

Witnesses later alleged that the explosion and the related violence were the result of a conflict between two drug suppliers, according to KING. 

While investigations are still underway, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is already working to completely clear the encampment. 

Officials say that the decision to clear the area came from concerns that the encampment was dangerous for everyone in the area. 

"This is an emergency action due to significant criminal activity at the site that poses immediate safety hazards to the unhoused, the nearby hospital and nearby residents,” WSDOT official James Poling, told KOMO. 

“We rely on law enforcement partners to address this type of criminal activity and have authorized them to take the appropriate action of clearing this encampment.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.