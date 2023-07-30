Seattle Officials Clear Homeless Encampment After Explosion
Witnesses said that the incident was the result of a conflict between two drug suppliers
Officials in Seattle are making the unusual decision to completely shut down a homeless encampment, after an explosion last week left several people injured and provoked public outrage.
The Washington state freeways have several encampments that serve as unofficial homes to the state’s unhoused population.
The encampments are generally subject to controversy but the government is wary of forcing people to move unless they can guarantee that there is adequate shelter available elsewhere.
This particular encampment is located near the Harborview Medical Center on Interstate 5, according to KOMO.
The explosion occurred in the early hours of July 21, according to KING.
When police and firefighters responded to emergency calls, they found people fleeing the area and screaming about bombs and live ammunition. As police cleared the scene, there were further explosions and gunfire – eventually leaving one person with second degree burns, according to KING.
Witnesses later alleged that the explosion and the related violence were the result of a conflict between two drug suppliers, according to KING.
While investigations are still underway, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is already working to completely clear the encampment.
Officials say that the decision to clear the area came from concerns that the encampment was dangerous for everyone in the area.
"This is an emergency action due to significant criminal activity at the site that poses immediate safety hazards to the unhoused, the nearby hospital and nearby residents,” WSDOT official James Poling, told KOMO.
“We rely on law enforcement partners to address this type of criminal activity and have authorized them to take the appropriate action of clearing this encampment.”
