Seattle Homeless Encampment Grows, Leading Police to Install Barriers: ‘It’s The Wild Wild West’ - The Messenger
Seattle Homeless Encampment Grows, Leading Police to Install Barriers: ‘It’s The Wild Wild West’

Around 50 people are estimated to be living in the encampment

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Officials in Seattle have added cement barricades along the side of a homeless encampment in an effort to prevent vehicles from entering the area, KOMO 4 reported.

The state estimated that around 50 people are living in the encampment in the city's Highland Park neighborhood, with approximately a dozen vehicles in the camp, according to the news station. Notices from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) were placed around the encampment last week, informing people to move their vehicles before the barricades were installed.

"They're either going to force them to leave, or they're not leaving. I don't know what's going to happen," nearby resident of a senior living complex Travis Macklin told the outlet. He and other residents have reported the encampment to the city, citing drug use, stolen property, gunfire, and homicide. "You've got old people scared to come outdoors. It's the wild wild west, right across the street," he said. "You can't even sleep at night because something is going on across the street—bang bang bang, boom!"

Officials installed cement barriers around a homeless encampment in Seattle in an effort to prevent more people from moving in.
Officials installed cement barriers around a homeless encampment in Seattle in an effort to prevent more people from moving in.KOMO 4 News/Screengrab
The transportation department met with the residents of the senior living facility to inform them of plans to close the encampment but did not outline a firm timeline, according to the news outlet. WSDOT Communications Director Kris Abrudan said the department will try to connect those living in the encampment with housing services but acknowledged that some might not take advantage of the services.

One person living within the encampment, who identified herself as the leader, told the news station that she turned down a housing offer.

"I'm not going anywhere," Parrish said. "I'll wait for everybody to get into a house, and then I'll go last."

