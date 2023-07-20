Seattle Homeless Encampment Grows, Leading Police to Install Barriers: ‘It’s The Wild Wild West’
Around 50 people are estimated to be living in the encampment
Officials in Seattle have added cement barricades along the side of a homeless encampment in an effort to prevent vehicles from entering the area, KOMO 4 reported.
The state estimated that around 50 people are living in the encampment in the city's Highland Park neighborhood, with approximately a dozen vehicles in the camp, according to the news station. Notices from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) were placed around the encampment last week, informing people to move their vehicles before the barricades were installed.
"They're either going to force them to leave, or they're not leaving. I don't know what's going to happen," nearby resident of a senior living complex Travis Macklin told the outlet. He and other residents have reported the encampment to the city, citing drug use, stolen property, gunfire, and homicide. "You've got old people scared to come outdoors. It's the wild wild west, right across the street," he said. "You can't even sleep at night because something is going on across the street—bang bang bang, boom!"
- Seattle Homeless Encampment Bombing Was Reportedly Result of Drug Turf War
- Homeless Encampment Installs Its Own Chlorinated Pool
- Seattle Officials Clear Homeless Encampment After Explosion
- Los Angeles Fences Former Homeless Encampment on San Vicente
- Herbal Supplement Kratom Is Bought and Sold in a ‘Wild West’ Marketplace
The transportation department met with the residents of the senior living facility to inform them of plans to close the encampment but did not outline a firm timeline, according to the news outlet. WSDOT Communications Director Kris Abrudan said the department will try to connect those living in the encampment with housing services but acknowledged that some might not take advantage of the services.
One person living within the encampment, who identified herself as the leader, told the news station that she turned down a housing offer.
"I'm not going anywhere," Parrish said. "I'll wait for everybody to get into a house, and then I'll go last."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews