Seattle Homeless Encampment Bombing Was Reportedly Result of Drug Turf War - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Seattle Homeless Encampment Bombing Was Reportedly Result of Drug Turf War

Multiple explosive devices used in firebombing of drug tent, police say

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A tent filled with 20 people taking fentanyl was the target of an explosives attack at a Seattle homeless encampment last Friday, according to a police report.

KOMO News reported that the fire started Friday morning after an explosion at the site between the I-5 and the Harborview Medical Center.

Photos showed the flames were visible from around downtown Seattle.

Read More

The police report, obtained by KOMO, showed multiple explosive devices were activated as part of a "targeted attack."

It is believed the incident was part of an ongoing turf war between drug dealers at the encampment. The report refers to multiple devices discovered by people in the camp as they tried to escape.

"[Witness] stated minutes prior to the explosion he saw the devices and alerted others inside," a Seattle police officer says in the report.

"[Witness] stated everyone inside the tent freaked out and exited by lifting the other side of the structure to escape. [Witness] stated he then attempted to exit south due to hearing gunshots and flashing from the bush to the northeast, but saw another IED south of the structure."

Fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze. Within a few days, new tents were put up in the same spot.

Seattle is dealing with a large and growing homeless population, with power struggles between dealers adding to problems, per local news reports.

Witnesses told KOMO that the former leader of the camp would make explosive devices and had returned to threaten people inside the tent with a gun.

A homeless woman helps remove trash from an encampment on March 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
A Seattle homeless encampment, seen on March 12, 2023.John Moore/Getty Images

The encampment sits on Washington State Department of Transport land. Dealers reportedly use their own surveillance cameras to monitor the site.

"WSDOT is working with the City of Seattle, Seattle Police Department (SPD) and other partners to support emergency action at the encampment on Yesler on the NE side of I-5 following an SPD investigation into recent fires and explosions at the site and the confirmation of significant criminal activity occurring there," a spokesperson told The Messenger.

"The recent spate of fires and explosions at this location have created risk for users of the adjacent roadway and also Harborview Medical Center."

Seattle Police did not immediately return a request for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.