Seattle Cop Was Going 74 MPH Without Siren When He Killed Pedestrian, Bodycam Shows - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Seattle Cop Was Going 74 MPH Without Siren When He Killed Pedestrian, Bodycam Shows

'I f----d' up,' he is heard admitting to responding officers on the footage

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Police bodycam footage shows that a Seattle officer was doing 74 miles per hour — in a 25 mph zone — when he struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this year, admitting after the crash: "I f----d up."

The body camera worn by Seattle cop Kevin Dave confirmed that he was traveling 49 mph over the limit and not steadily using his siren when he crashed into the tragic college student, Seattle outlet PubliCola reported.

Dave was responding to an overdose call when he fatally struck Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student at Northeastern University's Seattle campus, with his police SUV at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. He "chirped" his siren several times, but failed to keep it running, the report said.

Footage from Seattle PD officer Kevin Dave's bodycam moments before his SUV fatally collides with Jaahnavi Kandula.
Footage from Officer Kevin Dave's bodycam moments before his SUV fatally collides with Jaahnavi Kandula.Seattle Police Department/Screenshot

A Seattle Police Department analysis determined that at such high speeds, it would have been impossible for Kandula to evade the SUV — or for Dave to slow down in time to avoid running into the student.

Dave had passed through several red lights while heading to the scene of the overdose and accelerated from 4 to 74 mph in a matter of just 12 seconds.

One witness said they couldn't hear any brakes screeching prior to the crash, indicating that Dave may not have noticed Kandula in the road until the last moment.

Dave calmly called in the incident on his radio and began performing CPR. Minutes later, when speaking with other officers, he initially suggested that Kandula was at fault.

Read More

“She was in the crosswalk; she saw me," he said. "She started running through the crosswalk — I slammed on my brakes — instead of staying back where she should.”

His bodycam later captured him crying, telling other officers he was "not OK."

"I f----d up," he added.

Kandula had moved to Seattle from Bengaluru, India in 2021 to pursue a Master's degree in information systems. She was set to graduate in December 2023.

"Jaahnavi was a brilliant student with a bright future," Kandula's family wrote in a statement to Seattle's KCPQ-TV.

"Jaahnavi's smile was radiant, and her bubbly personality warmed the hearts of every person she came in contact with."

County prosecutors are expected to make a decision regarding potential charges against Dave by early August.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.