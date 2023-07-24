Seattle Cop Was Going 74 MPH Without Siren When He Killed Pedestrian, Bodycam Shows

Police bodycam footage shows that a Seattle officer was doing 74 miles per hour — in a 25 mph zone — when he struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this year, admitting after the crash: "I f----d up."

The body camera worn by Seattle cop Kevin Dave confirmed that he was traveling 49 mph over the limit and not steadily using his siren when he crashed into the tragic college student, Seattle outlet PubliCola reported.



Dave was responding to an overdose call when he fatally struck Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student at Northeastern University's Seattle campus, with his police SUV at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. He "chirped" his siren several times, but failed to keep it running, the report said.

Footage from Officer Kevin Dave's bodycam moments before his SUV fatally collides with Jaahnavi Kandula. Seattle Police Department/Screenshot

A Seattle Police Department analysis determined that at such high speeds, it would have been impossible for Kandula to evade the SUV — or for Dave to slow down in time to avoid running into the student.



Dave had passed through several red lights while heading to the scene of the overdose and accelerated from 4 to 74 mph in a matter of just 12 seconds.



One witness said they couldn't hear any brakes screeching prior to the crash, indicating that Dave may not have noticed Kandula in the road until the last moment.



Dave calmly called in the incident on his radio and began performing CPR. Minutes later, when speaking with other officers, he initially suggested that Kandula was at fault.

“She was in the crosswalk; she saw me," he said. "She started running through the crosswalk — I slammed on my brakes — instead of staying back where she should.”



His bodycam later captured him crying, telling other officers he was "not OK."



"I f----d up," he added.



Kandula had moved to Seattle from Bengaluru, India in 2021 to pursue a Master's degree in information systems. She was set to graduate in December 2023.



"Jaahnavi was a brilliant student with a bright future," Kandula's family wrote in a statement to Seattle's KCPQ-TV.

"Jaahnavi's smile was radiant, and her bubbly personality warmed the hearts of every person she came in contact with."



County prosecutors are expected to make a decision regarding potential charges against Dave by early August.