Search Underway for Possible Drowning Victim Near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Search Underway for Possible Drowning Victim Near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate

A 43-year-old man vanished while paddle boarding

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond, Martha’s Vineyard, MassachusettsGetty Images

A search is reportedly underway for a 43-year-old man who may have drowned in Edgartown Great Pond, not far from former President Barack Obama's estate on Martha's Vineyard.

CapeCod.com reports fire officials called several dive teams to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard is also involved in the search, as are Massachusetts State Police, who dispatched helicopters to the scene.

The search began Sunday evening, the Cape Cod Times reports.

The call to 911 at 7:46 p.m. Sunday allegedly came from the address listed as the multi-million beachfront estate of the Obamas. The former president bought the property from Boston Celtics owner Wycliffe Grousbeck.

Read More

The missing man vanished while paddle boarding in Edgartown Great Pond, and was last seen struggling near the water's surface before going under it, according to the Cape Cod Times. He was allegedly paddle boarding with another man at the time he disappeared.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.