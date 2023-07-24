Search Underway for Possible Drowning Victim Near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate

A search is reportedly underway for a 43-year-old man who may have drowned in Edgartown Great Pond, not far from former President Barack Obama's estate on Martha's Vineyard.

CapeCod.com reports fire officials called several dive teams to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard is also involved in the search, as are Massachusetts State Police, who dispatched helicopters to the scene.

The search began Sunday evening, the Cape Cod Times reports.

The call to 911 at 7:46 p.m. Sunday allegedly came from the address listed as the multi-million beachfront estate of the Obamas. The former president bought the property from Boston Celtics owner Wycliffe Grousbeck.

The missing man vanished while paddle boarding in Edgartown Great Pond, and was last seen struggling near the water's surface before going under it, according to the Cape Cod Times. He was allegedly paddle boarding with another man at the time he disappeared.