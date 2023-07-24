Search Underway for Possible Drowning Victim Near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate

A search is reportedly underway for a 43-year-old man who may have drowned in Edgartown Great Pond, not far from former President Barack Obama's estate on Martha's Vineyard.
CapeCod.com reports fire officials called several dive teams to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard is also involved in the search, as are Massachusetts State Police, who dispatched helicopters to the scene.
The search began Sunday evening, the Cape Cod Times reports.
The call to 911 at 7:46 p.m. Sunday allegedly came from the address listed as the multi-million beachfront estate of the Obamas. The former president bought the property from Boston Celtics owner Wycliffe Grousbeck.
- Paddle Boarder Who Drowned Near Obamas’ Estate Is Former President’s Chef
- Wife of Chef for Former President Barack Obama Breaks Silence After Husband’s Drowning
- Passenger Seizes Controls for Ill Pilot To Help Land Plane in Grass at Martha’s Vineyard
- Body of Paddle Boarder Who Went Missing Found After 911 Call From Obama Estate
- ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Unexploded Fireworks Wash Up on Martha’s Vineyard After Reportedly Being Tossed in Ocean by Pyrotechnics Company
The missing man vanished while paddle boarding in Edgartown Great Pond, and was last seen struggling near the water's surface before going under it, according to the Cape Cod Times. He was allegedly paddle boarding with another man at the time he disappeared.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews
- ‘Shocking’ Rise in Kidnappings of Women and Children in Haiti, Families Pressured into RansomNews
- Thunderstorms Cancel Hundreds of Flights at Busiest Airport in USNews