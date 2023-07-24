Search Underway for Man Who Jumped off Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Florida

The Coast Guard initiated a search on Sunday for a man who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship less than 100 feet off the coast of Florida.

The man, whose identity was not made public, jumped off the Carnival Elation as the ship was making its way to Jacksonville, the Coast Guard told The Messenger.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the search is still ongoing.

Carnival told The Messenger that the man had initially been reported missing by his friend.

“The crew was notified by his traveling companion late (Sunday) afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day,” the cruise company statement said.

“Sadly, after an exhaustive on-board search and a review of security camera video it was determined that he jumped.”

Crew members notified authorities that the man had jumped overboard and they were advised to proceed back to Jacksonville, Carnival said. The cruise had been a four-day excursion from Jacksonville to the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard spokesperson said it's unclear whether the man is still alive.

"In reality, this individual fell off an 11-deck balcony, so we are currently still searching for him, but it's a bit tough to say whether he could still be alive," he said.

The Coast Guard has notified his family of the search.