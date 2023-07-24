Search of Suspected Long Island Serial Killer’s Home ‘Fruitful,’ Police Say
A walk-in vault located in the basement of Rex Heuermann's home contained 'numerous amounts of guns,' Suffolk County police said
The top official for the investigation team into Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann, says that the search of his home has been prolific, including the discovery of a massive walk-in vault.
“There have been some things that we’ve had to take into custody,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told reporters on Monday. “That makes it fruitful.”
Investigators found the massive vault in the basement of Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, N.Y., during their 12-day search which included the excavation of the backyard.
Harrison says that the vault was secured with a “big iron door” and was used as a weapons cache by the suspect. A total of 300 guns have been recovered from the home since investigators started their search.
- Police Begin Digging Up Suspected Long Island Serial Killer’s Yard
- Accused Long Island Serial Killer’s Wife ‘Depressed and Traumatized’ by Allegations
- Family of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Returns to Home After Cops Finish Scouring It
- More Sex Workers Reported Encountering Long Island Serial Killer Suspect, Sheriff Says
- Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Reportedly Asked Jail Guard: ‘Is It in the News?’
“There is a vault where he secured numerous amounts of guns,” Harrison said while dispelling previous reports that it was a soundproof chamber.
“Somehow I believe the soundproof room and the vault — the message got misconstrued,” he added.
Harrison also said that he believes the search on the Heuermann home could end as soon as Tuesday, according to the New York Post.
Police have also used a backhoe to excavate the backyard in an attempt to find more evidence, including human remains. Investigators believe that one or more of Heuermann’s victims may have been murdered on the property.
It was not immediately clear if anything was uncovered during the excavation.
Other municipalities are also investigating for any possible links with murders in their jurisdiction.
Police in South Carolina, where the suspect owns property, said last week that they are looking for a possible connection between him and a missing woman.
Investigators in Las Vegas, where Heuermann owns a timeshare, are also looking for possible connections for open missing person cases.
