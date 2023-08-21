Search for Missing Two-year-Old J’Asiah Mitchell Expands to Landfill After Police Fully Drain Nearby Lake - The Messenger
Search for Missing Two-year-Old J’Asiah Mitchell Expands to Landfill After Police Fully Drain Nearby Lake

J'Asiah's family pledged to search high and low as his whereabouts are still unknown

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell went missing on Wednesday night.Fox 5

Police in Georgia have expanded their now five-day search for a missing two-year-old beyond the apartment complex and lake where his father, who has been charged with giving false statements, claimed he was kidnapped.

Efforts to find young J’Asiah Mitchell expanded to a landfill in Griffin, which sits outside Atlanta and nearly fifty miles from where the boy was first reported missing, according to WXIA-TV. Authorities had previously drained a lake near an East Point apartment complex, near where his father was staying and J’Asiah frequently visited.

Police were unable to locate J'Asiah at either location.

The toddler has been missing since Wednesday after the boy’s father, Artavious North, told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia, nearly twenty miles from where he lived. 

One day later DeKalb County police discovered North’s story was untrue after finding inconsistencies in his story and charged him with making a false statement. 

It is unclear if the father is connected to his disappearance.

East Point Police did not immediately return a request for comment. 

The boy’s family members searched the apartment complex in Decatur while police kept their focus on the area near the father’s home over the weekend. 

“All we need is J’asiah. We don’t want nothing else. We don’t want nothing more. We just want J’Asiah,” Leriesa Mitchell, the boy’s grandmother, told reporters at a press conference Saturday following his disappearance.  “I know he’s still alive. I know he’s still alive."

