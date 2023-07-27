Search for 9-Month-Old Boy Swept Away in Flood Waters in Pennsylvania Called Off

Police have called off the search for the 9-month-old boy who was swept away in a flash flood in southeastern Pennsylvania earlier this month that also claimed the lives of his mother and 2-year-old sister.
Four others also died in the flooding.
The nearly two-week search involved hundreds of people and employed dogs, boats, divers, sonar, air units and drones as well as heavy equipment, Upper Makefield Township Police said in a Facebook posting on Wednesday.
There was no sign of Conrad Sheils' body when divers searched the few remaining areas where the flooded creek enters the Delaware River.
Search dogs scoured islands in the river and both banks on the New Jersey and Pennsylvania sides.
"At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded," the police said.
"The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time," the posting continued.
The family, from Charleston, S.C., traveled to Bucks County to visit friends and they were on their way to a barbecue when the rapidly rising waters washed away their car July 15.
Jim Sheils, the father, grabbed the couple's 4-year-old son Jack, while the mom, Katie Seley, and a grandmother took care of the other children.
The father and the oldest boy made it to safety. But Seley, 32, her mother, Dahlia Galindez, and the younger children were swept away.
Galindez survived.
The body of Conrad's sister, Matilda Sheils, was recovered last weekend about 30 miles away near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant. Seley's body was found a day after the family's car was washed away.
Four others also died in the deluge - Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown, Pa.; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown, Pa.; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, N.J.
Galindez recalled the tragedy during a community memorial on Sunday.
"We get out of the car. The water is up to my shin. I took a few steps and I was swept under the guardrail, along with my daughter Katie and our grandchildren," she said. "As I got into the water and [was] pulled under, I was eventually able to hold onto a tree, and I think that was my only injury, miraculously enough."
With the Associated Press
