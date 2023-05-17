Search-and-Rescue Team Finds 10 Hikers Missing in ‘Last Chance’ area using Apple SOS Feature

Ten hikers lost in a California canyon were rescued last week after authorities used an Apple Emergency SOS feature to track them down.

The group was hiking near the “Last Chance” area of Santa Paula Canyon in Ventura County on May 12 when they got lost around 8 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A group member texted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Dispatch pleading for help through the Apple emergency feature.

The feature "provided valuable information such as a possible location and if immediate medical aid was needed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities dispatched a search-and-rescue team, which hiked four miles into the canyon, crossing multiple streams, to find the group.

They were located a few hours later around 11:15 p.m., and didn’t make off the trail until close to 3 a.m., police said.

The hikers had been ill-equipped for the terrain and many did not have lighting gear for night travel, according to the statement.