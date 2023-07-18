Scuba Diver Finds $9,500 Wedding Ring in California Lake - The Messenger
Scuba Diver Finds $9,500 Wedding Ring in California Lake

Scuba diver Michael Pelley searched through the muck at a depth of 45 feet to retrieve the valuable piece of jewelry

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Merman Mike found and returned a $9,500 wedding ring in California’s Bass Lake. Merman Mike/YouTube

When a woman lost her diamond wedding ring in a California lake, she turned to "Merman Mike" - a scuba diver famous for recovering people's valuables from the depths.

The Bride, identified as Jennie, of Bakersfield, Calif., was beside herself when she lost her $9,500 wedding ring in Bass Lake, about 200 miles east of San Francisco, so she reached out to friends and searched the internet to find someone who could help her.

She heard about Michael Pelley, known as "Merman Mike," who has chronicled his adventures recovering lost items underwater on his YouTube channel, and she reached out to him on Instagram.

“It’s very sentimental to me — we’ve been married for 10 years,” Jennie said in a video posted July 10 on Pelley's channel.

Pelley said he knew the search for Jennie's ring would be difficult because of the depth of the lake - 45 feet.

And when he reached the bottom, he encountered another obstacle.

“Almost immediately after I reached the bottom of the lake, I realized how difficult the search was going to be,” Pelley wrote in the caption of the 24-minute video. “The silt had immediately clouded out the area and I was in almost zero visibility.”

“After a while of searching I knew I had to go back up to the surface and come up with a better plan, but unlike my normal dives, I wasn't able to just slowly ascend to the surface," he said because the depth of the water required him to make safety stops to allow his body to decompress.

After surfacing, Pelley changed tactics.

Descending to the bottom again, he removed the glove from one hand  "to feel what was under the silt," he said.

"After pulling a couple of sticks and cans out of the thick silt, I finally pulled out what I thought was going to be another bottle top or pull tab, but instead I was looking at a giant diamond," Pelley said. "It was the wedding ring!"

"I was beyond excited, especially because I knew how slim the odds of me actually finding it were," he said.

“I can’t believe it, that’s awesome,” Jennie said. "Honestly, that's awesome."

But Pelley wasn't done yet. He went back under to clean up whatever trash he could find. 

"I ended up finding some sunglasses, including some sweet Oakleys, and I also found a phone that unfortunately I wasn't able to turn back on," he wrote on his channel.

"However, finding and returning the wedding ring back to Jennie was the main goal and we were able to achieve it so I couldn't be more happy about the outcome!"

