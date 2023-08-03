‘Screaming For His Life’: Family Traumatized After Texas Police Mistakenly Draw Guns in Traffic Stop

The Arkansas family who was mistakenly pulled over by Texas police at gunpoint last month said Thursday the encounter traumatized their middle-school-aged children, who have not been the same since.

"He was screaming for his life, 'Uncle, we're about to die! We're about to die' — like screaming in tears, petrified," said Dia Nicholson, whose son, Jayden, was in the car with his aunt and uncle when they were stopped by Frisco police on July 23.

Nicholson said her son has lost his appetite and hasn't slept in his bedroom for the past week-and-a-half.

"I mean, this should have never happened and it happened because they're Black, period," she added.

The family travelled to Dallas last month for a basketball tournament, Demetria Heard, who was driving the black Dodge Charger, told reporters Thursday. Her husband, Myron; their son, Kaileb Henderson; and their nephew, Jayden, were also in the car that day.

According to authorities, the family was pulled over after an officer ran a check on the car's license plate and, in error, entered the state in the database as Arizona instead of Arkansas.

The mistake spurred a tense confrontation with the out-of-town travelers, as officers, believing the vehicle was possibly stolen, aimed their weapons at the family.

From left: Jason Nicholson, Dia Nicholson, Demetria Heard and Myron Heard speak to reporters on Thursday about the trauma their children experienced after being stopped by police at gunpoint in Texas last month. KARK 4 News

Demetria Heard said about 10 minutes passed before authorities realized she rightfully owned the car.

"My son, he's not talking — like he's not talking," Myron Heard said Thursday, describing how the ordeal has left his family shaken. "He's not himself."

Kaileb Henderson was supposed to play three basketball games at the tournament that day, he said. Instead, he could only play one.

"He looked at me...[and] said, 'Dad I can't do it,'" Myron Heard said. "You know, my nephew came up to me like, 'We almost died.'

"It just put me in a bad place as a protector because you got guns on all of them and I can't do nothing," he added. "If I was to do something, I wouldn't be here."

The two boys are "just not communicating," Dia Nicholson said.

"They don't want to talk," she said. "They don't want to discuss it. They're just not doing well at all. They're not the same."

Body camera footage taken by one of the officers shows police apologized to the family.

Demetria Heard said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson — who acknowledged the mistake in the department's public apology — reached out to the family a few days later, but only after video of the confrontation surfaced online.

The department says it will complete a review of the incident to determine “what happened, how it was managed, and to evaluate what needed to be addressed to prevent this from happening in the future.”

An attorney for the family did not discuss any pending litigation on Thursday, as he was still waiting for police to respond to a request for public information about the traffic stop.