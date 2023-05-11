The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scottish Rock Band Stops Performance Mid-Show After Members Get into Brawl on Stage

    The View's lead singer Kyle Falconer threw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster during a comeback performance at The Deaf Institute in Manchester

    Published |Updated
    Safia Samee Ali
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Yuri Arcurs/Getty Images

    A Scottish indie rock band halted a performance midway through a comeback show on Wednesday after two members of the group physically attacked each other in front of shocked fans.  

    The onstage tussle between members of The View started after lead singer Kyle Falconer threw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster and screamed that he would “f***ing kill him” after Webster kicked a microphone stand on the stage at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

    The alteration appears to have happened after Webster asked to sing a few songs. 

    Moments after walking off stage, Falconer came back and told the audience, “If you want, I think you should maybe ask Kieren to come up and finish the set. The problem with this band is he wants to sing the songs and he can't.”

    Read More

    The band was playing its first concert together in five years. 

    The View postponed a show planned in London for Thursday saying “our promoter is working to resolve the situation. Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to all our fans.”

    The band, which described themselves as “3 pals in a band from Dryburgh,” formed in 2005 before breaking up in 2017. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.