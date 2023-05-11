Scottish Rock Band Stops Performance Mid-Show After Members Get into Brawl on Stage

A Scottish indie rock band halted a performance midway through a comeback show on Wednesday after two members of the group physically attacked each other in front of shocked fans.

The onstage tussle between members of The View started after lead singer Kyle Falconer threw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster and screamed that he would “f***ing kill him” after Webster kicked a microphone stand on the stage at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

The alteration appears to have happened after Webster asked to sing a few songs.

Moments after walking off stage, Falconer came back and told the audience, “If you want, I think you should maybe ask Kieren to come up and finish the set. The problem with this band is he wants to sing the songs and he can't.”

The band was playing its first concert together in five years.

The View postponed a show planned in London for Thursday saying “our promoter is working to resolve the situation. Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to all our fans.”

The band, which described themselves as “3 pals in a band from Dryburgh,” formed in 2005 before breaking up in 2017.