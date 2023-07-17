Scotland Witnesses a Mysterious Mass Whale Stranding, Investigation Underway - The Messenger
Scotland Witnesses a Mysterious Mass Whale Stranding, Investigation Underway

Dozens of pilot whales were found washed up on a Western Isles beach on Sunday morning

Yelena Dzhanova
Dozens of whales were found beached off the Scottish coast, according to a news release from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, a UK-based marine life nonprofit organization.

A male North Atlantic right whale, 20 years old and 43 feet long, washed up dead in Virginia Beach, Va. on Feb. 12, 2023.
A male North Atlantic right whale, 20 years old and 43 feet long, washed up dead in Virginia Beach, Va. on Feb. 12, 2023.Center for Biological Diversity

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue reported that 55 pilot whales washed up on a Western Isles beach on Sunday morning. Tragically, only 15 out of the 55 beached whales were found alive. Staff from Marine Life Rescue made attempts to send two of the whales back to the ocean, but only one attempt was successful. The first whale they tried to refloat died.

Consequently, the rescuers decided to euthanize the remaining live whales "on welfare grounds," primarily because they had been out of the water for an extended period, the news release stated.

The pod of stranded whales included both adults and calves. The cause of their stranding and death is currently under investigation. However, the BDMLR suspects that the whales may have stranded following a vaginal prolapse in one of them.

"It's currently suspected that the whole pod stranded due to one female giving birth," the statement read. "Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow."

The statement concluded, "A sad outcome for this pod and obviously not the outcome we were all hoping for."

