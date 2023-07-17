Scotland Witnesses a Mysterious Mass Whale Stranding, Investigation Underway
Dozens of pilot whales were found washed up on a Western Isles beach on Sunday morning
Dozens of whales were found beached off the Scottish coast, according to a news release from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, a UK-based marine life nonprofit organization.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue reported that 55 pilot whales washed up on a Western Isles beach on Sunday morning. Tragically, only 15 out of the 55 beached whales were found alive. Staff from Marine Life Rescue made attempts to send two of the whales back to the ocean, but only one attempt was successful. The first whale they tried to refloat died.
Consequently, the rescuers decided to euthanize the remaining live whales "on welfare grounds," primarily because they had been out of the water for an extended period, the news release stated.
- Dozens of Dolphins Intentionally Stranded Themselves on a Beach in Australia, Baffling Experts
- Pilot Whales Euthanized After Survivors of Mass Beaching Kept Returning to Shallows
- Volunteers Working to Save Nearly 100 Beached Whales in Australia, but More Than Half Have Died
- Professor Investigating Beached Sperm Whale’s Death Stumbles Upon About $500k Worth of ‘Whale Vomit’
- Cruise Ship Passengers Left Traumatized After Being Forced to Witness Notorious Dolphin-Slaughtering Event
The pod of stranded whales included both adults and calves. The cause of their stranding and death is currently under investigation. However, the BDMLR suspects that the whales may have stranded following a vaginal prolapse in one of them.
"It's currently suspected that the whole pod stranded due to one female giving birth," the statement read. "Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow."
The statement concluded, "A sad outcome for this pod and obviously not the outcome we were all hoping for."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews