Scotland Has Cut Down 16 Million Trees to Make Way for Wind Turbines - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Scotland Has Cut Down 16 Million Trees to Make Way for Wind Turbines

Scotland's wind industry already has the capacity to generate over half the UK's power

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has admitted to cutting down nearly 16 million trees since 2000 as part of an effort to construct wind farms, The Telegraph reported. That amounts to roughly 1,700 trees per day over the last 23 years.

According to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, an estimated 15.7 million trees have been cut down on property that is managed by Scotland's Forestry and Land Department. She said that wind-farm developers are expected to undertake "compensatory planting elsewhere," according to the paper.

"Removal should only be permitted where it would achieve significant and clearly defined additional public benefits," Gougeon said, per the Telegraph. Forestry officials, meanwhile, say they've planted more than 500 million trees since 2000.

“Renewable energy generated from wind farms is a key element in Scotland’s response to the climate emergency and the shift towards net zero and the infrastructure on land that we manage generates enough power for 600,000 homes," a forestry spokesman told the Telegraph.

People walking by wind turbine in Scotland
People walking by wind turbine in ScotlandAndy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

However, some critics, including the conservation group John Muir Trust, argue the government has gotten too relaxed in allowing wind farms to take over Scotland's wild land.

Scotland's wind industry has the capacity to generate over half the UK's power, though SNP ministers would like to double that.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.