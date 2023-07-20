Scotland Has Cut Down 16 Million Trees to Make Way for Wind Turbines

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has admitted to cutting down nearly 16 million trees since 2000 as part of an effort to construct wind farms, The Telegraph reported. That amounts to roughly 1,700 trees per day over the last 23 years.

According to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, an estimated 15.7 million trees have been cut down on property that is managed by Scotland's Forestry and Land Department. She said that wind-farm developers are expected to undertake "compensatory planting elsewhere," according to the paper.

"Removal should only be permitted where it would achieve significant and clearly defined additional public benefits," Gougeon said, per the Telegraph. Forestry officials, meanwhile, say they've planted more than 500 million trees since 2000.



“Renewable energy generated from wind farms is a key element in Scotland’s response to the climate emergency and the shift towards net zero and the infrastructure on land that we manage generates enough power for 600,000 homes," a forestry spokesman told the Telegraph.

People walking by wind turbine in Scotland Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

However, some critics, including the conservation group John Muir Trust, argue the government has gotten too relaxed in allowing wind farms to take over Scotland's wild land.

Scotland's wind industry has the capacity to generate over half the UK's power, though SNP ministers would like to double that.